Tiger TRIUMPH 24 PHOTOEX

The amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), front, sails with INS Jalashwa, back left, and INS Kesari, right, both Republic of India naval vessels, for a photo exercise in the Indian Ocean during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, March 26, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

