Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiin Burial Site

Volunteers and members of local native Hawaiian organizations lay the foundation for a traditional lava rock wall around the Halealoha Haleamau burial vault located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, March 24, 2024. Constructed in 1997 by Hawaiian stone masons near Fort Kamehameha, it is considered a wahi pana, or sacred place, and maintained by volunteer efforts. The vault, which translates to, “House of Aloha, House of Eternity,” stands as a memorial to the kupuna, elders, who have gone before, and a reminder to protect and honor the legacy of the original peoples of Hawaii. The event was organized and sponsored by the newly instated Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and saw volunteers from across JBPHH. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

