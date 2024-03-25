Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiin Burial Site [Image 1 of 5]

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiin Burial Site

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Kahale Unciano, Steward of Pa’aiau, presents an offering at a community service event to build a traditional lava rock wall around the Halealoha Haleamau burial vault located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, March 24, 2024. Constructed in 1997 by Hawaiian stone masons near Fort Kamehameha, it is considered a wahi pana, or sacred place, and maintained by volunteer efforts. The vault, which translates to, “House of Aloha, House of Eternity,” stands as a memorial to the kupuna, elders, who have gone before, and a reminder to protect and honor the legacy of the original peoples of Hawaii. The event was organized and sponsored by the newly instated Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and saw volunteers from across JBPHH. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 18:32
    Photo ID: 8308648
    VIRIN: 240324-N-IS471-1052
    Resolution: 5467x2904
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiin Burial Site [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
    NCTF-RD
    Halealoha Haleamau
    Burial Vault

