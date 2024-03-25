Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird #7 arrives at MacDill for Tampa Bay AirFest

    Thunderbird #7 arrives at MacDill for Tampa Bay AirFest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16D Fighting Falcon assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” parks at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 26, 2024. The Thunderbirds are the headlining demonstration team at Tampa Bay AirFest 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

