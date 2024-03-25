HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B

Soldiers with the 91st Military Police Battalion hold an OE254 antenna up as the final step for equipment setup during day 1 of Command Post Exercise 1B at the O’Brien Readiness Training Center, Mar. 26, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The exercise is used to test the division’s staff capability and responsibility to become prepared for training exercises or real world situations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8308482
|VIRIN:
|240326-A-JH229-8641
|Resolution:
|4658x6522
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
