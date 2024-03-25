Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B [Image 5 of 6]

    HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Darian Webster (left), and Staff Sgt. Bruno Slivinski, Military Police with the 91st Military Police Battalion, tightens ropes to lift and secure an OE254 antenna during day 1 of Command Post Exercise 1B at the O’Brien Readiness Training Center, Mar. 26, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. on Fort Drum, New York. CPX is essential in creating Noncommissioned Officers who can lead a team in large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8308480
    VIRIN: 240326-A-JH229-3074
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    JRTC
    CPX

