Spc. Darian Webster (left), and Staff Sgt. Bruno Slivinski, Military Police with the 91st Military Police Battalion, tightens ropes to lift and secure an OE254 antenna during day 1 of Command Post Exercise 1B at the O’Brien Readiness Training Center, Mar. 26, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. on Fort Drum, New York. CPX is essential in creating Noncommissioned Officers who can lead a team in large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 16:34 Photo ID: 8308480 VIRIN: 240326-A-JH229-3074 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.07 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.