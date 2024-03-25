Spc. Darian Webster (left), and Staff Sgt. Bruno Slivinski, Military Police with the 91st Military Police Battalion, tightens ropes to lift and secure an OE254 antenna during day 1 of Command Post Exercise 1B at the O’Brien Readiness Training Center, Mar. 26, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. on Fort Drum, New York. CPX is essential in creating Noncommissioned Officers who can lead a team in large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8308480
|VIRIN:
|240326-A-JH229-3074
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
