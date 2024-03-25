Staff Sgt. Juan Velez Palacio, Operations NonCommissioned Officer, Headquarters and Supply Company, 10th Mountain Division, unloads equipment from a humvee during Command Post Exercise 1B at the O’Brien Readiness Training Center, Mar. 26, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Soldiers get an opportunity through these exercises to master the basics in light infantry operations and be more effective in tactical operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8308473
|VIRIN:
|240326-A-JH229-2635
|Resolution:
|6584x4389
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT