    HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B [Image 4 of 6]

    HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Juan Velez Palacio, Operations NonCommissioned Officer, Headquarters and Supply Company, 10th Mountain Division, unloads equipment from a humvee during Command Post Exercise 1B at the O’Brien Readiness Training Center, Mar. 26, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Soldiers get an opportunity through these exercises to master the basics in light infantry operations and be more effective in tactical operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8308473
    VIRIN: 240326-A-JH229-2635
    Resolution: 6584x4389
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    JRTC
    CPX

