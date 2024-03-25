HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B

Staff Sgt. Juan Velez Palacio, Operations NonCommissioned Officer, Headquarters and Supply Company, 10th Mountain Division, unloads equipment from a humvee during Command Post Exercise 1B at the O’Brien Readiness Training Center, Mar. 26, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Soldiers get an opportunity through these exercises to master the basics in light infantry operations and be more effective in tactical operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

