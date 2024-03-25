HHBN, 10th Mountain Division Conducts Command Post Exercise 1B

Sgt. Ethan Gash with Headquarters and Service Company Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, unwinds cables and wires to set up computers for Command Post Exercise 1B at the O’Brien Readiness Training Center, Mar. 26, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. CPX is essential in developing Soldiers and staff to become confident professionals in light infantry operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

