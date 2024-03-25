STRI Lights with Career Rotation Professionals

Ariana Aubuchon (left), a communications specialist for the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Fla., discusses career rotations with Mike Willoughby (center), Project Lead Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations Support Operations and the PEO STRI Career Champion of Program Management, and Jesse Campos, Chief Engineer for Project Manager Cyber, Test and Training and PEO STRI Career Champion for CP-16-Non-Construction Engineers and Scientists, during a live broadcast of “STRI Lights” on March 25. PEO STRI senior leadership sponsors a robust regular rotation program for product managers and engineers to support professional development and help expand career opportunities. STRI Lights is an internal video series program hosted by the PEO STRI strategic communications team focused on disseminating valuable news and information to the entire PEO STRI workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Caroline Hernandez)

