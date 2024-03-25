Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRI Lights with Career Rotation Professionals [Image 3 of 3]

    STRI Lights with Career Rotation Professionals

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Ariana Aubuchon (left), a communications specialist for the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Fla., discusses career rotations with Mike Willoughby (center), Project Lead Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations Support Operations and the PEO STRI Career Champion of Program Management, and Jesse Campos, Chief Engineer for Project Manager Cyber, Test and Training and PEO STRI Career Champion for CP-16-Non-Construction Engineers and Scientists, during a live broadcast of “STRI Lights” on March 25. PEO STRI senior leadership sponsors a robust regular rotation program for product managers and engineers to support professional development and help expand career opportunities. STRI Lights is an internal video series program hosted by the PEO STRI strategic communications team focused on disseminating valuable news and information to the entire PEO STRI workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Caroline Hernandez)

    Professional Development
    Careers
    People
    PEO STRI

