    Estonian President visits Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Estonian President visits Austere Challenge 2024

    ESTONIA

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Estonian President Alar Karis visited the 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024. President Karis takes a group photo with leaders from multiple NATO countries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 13:55
    Photo ID: 8308064
    VIRIN: 240312-A-FA429-7589
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.51 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Estonian President visits Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

