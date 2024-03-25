Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 13:55 Photo ID: 8308064 VIRIN: 240312-A-FA429-7589 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.51 MB Location: EE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Estonian President visits Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.