    Estonian President visits Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    ESTONIA

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Estonian President Alar Karis visited the 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024. President Karis met with U.S. Army Col. Johnny Casiano, 4th SFAB's commander, during his visit and tour of the ongoing operations. 4th SFAB was integrated throughout the Estonian staff and helped establish and run the JAGIC section during the warfighter exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 13:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Estonian President visits Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    4th SFAB
    Austere Challenge 2024

