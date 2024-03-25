Estonian President Alar Karis visited the 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024. President Karis met with U.S. Army Col. Johnny Casiano, 4th SFAB's commander, during his visit and tour of the ongoing operations. 4th SFAB was integrated throughout the Estonian staff and helped establish and run the JAGIC section during the warfighter exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8308053 VIRIN: 240312-A-FA429-6446 Resolution: 6587x4391 Size: 17.89 MB Location: EE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Estonian President visits Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.