Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is the best prevention [Image 1 of 2]

    Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is the best prevention

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Colorectal cancer often discovered on a colonoscopy, whether done for symptoms or as a screening exam, recommended for everyone at age 45,” stated Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Mary O’Donnell, chief of colon and rectal surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:24
    Photo ID: 8307815
    VIRIN: 240326-D-AB123-1000
    Resolution: 1001x986
    Size: 180.51 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is the best prevention [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is the best prevention
    Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is the best prevention

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is the best prevention

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cancer prevention
    Walter Reed
    Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
    cancer screening

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT