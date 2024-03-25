Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is the best prevention

Colorectal cancer often discovered on a colonoscopy, whether done for symptoms or as a screening exam, recommended for everyone at age 45,” stated Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Mary O’Donnell, chief of colon and rectal surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC).

