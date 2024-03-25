Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM Soldiers gain financial knowledge at AER challenge event [Image 3 of 3]

    JBLM Soldiers gain financial knowledge at AER challenge event

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Soldiers with the 6th Military Police Company, 22nd MP Battalion enjoyed some laughs as they completed games for team points during an Army Emergency Relief Financial Literacy Challenge March 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:21
    Photo ID: 8307806
    VIRIN: 240322-D-HT007-6176
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Soldiers gain financial knowledge at AER challenge event [Image 3 of 3], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM Soldiers gain financial knowledge at AER challenge event
    JBLM Soldiers gain financial knowledge at AER challenge event
    JBLM Soldiers gain financial knowledge at AER challenge event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBLM Soldiers gain financial knowledge at AER challenge event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    AER
    JBLM Financial Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT