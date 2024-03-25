Soldiers from the Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment are conducting an artillery live fire exercise on AFP 09 at the JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX range complex. The M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer is being used here during this Integrated Training Exercise. The exercise is designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global employment. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8307485
|VIRIN:
|240322-A-IE493-9405
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment. artillery live fire. March 22, 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT