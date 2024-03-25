Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment. artillery live fire. March 22, 2024

Soldiers from the Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment are conducting an artillery live fire exercise on AFP 09 at the JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX range complex. The M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer is being used here during this Integrated Training Exercise. The exercise is designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global employment. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US