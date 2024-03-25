Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment. artillery live fire. March 22, 2024 [Image 2 of 12]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment. artillery live fire. March 22, 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment are conducting an artillery live fire exercise on AFP 09 at the JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX range complex. The M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer is being used here during this Integrated Training Exercise. The exercise is designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global employment. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8307478
    VIRIN: 240322-A-IE493-3354
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 588.37 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    3rd Battalion
    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. Battery G
    14th Marine Regiment. artillery live fire.

