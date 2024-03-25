Soldiers from the Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment are shown setting up an Observation point on RANGE 59C at the JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX range complex. This exercise is designed to train battalion and squadron-sized units in tactics, techniques, and procedures required to provide a sustainable and ready operational reserve for employment across the full spectrum of crisis and global employment. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 10:07
|Photo ID:
|8307471
|VIRIN:
|240322-A-IE493-8617
|Resolution:
|1600x2400
|Size:
|679.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- Battery G, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment. Observation point. March 22, 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
