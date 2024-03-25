Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Company attains 100% success rate at recent range

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Lt. Col. Donald Frisco, assigned to NATO Allied Command Transformation, provides preliminary marksmanship instruction to a Soldier before going to the weapons qualification range. Frisco is the program director for the NATO Next Generation Modeling and Simulation. Allied Command Transformation is NATO’s Strategic Warfare Development Command. Its mission is to contribute to preserving the peace, security and territorial integrity of Alliance member states by leading the strategic warfare development of military structures, forces, capabilities and doctrines. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 09:24
