    Volunteers prepare airfield for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 3 of 5]

    Volunteers prepare airfield for Tampa Bay AirFest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers make preparations to the airfield at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 21, 2024. White tarp was placed on the airfield to be a reference point for pilots during Tampa Bay AirFest. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8307357
    VIRIN: 240321-F-TE518-1082
    Resolution: 5962x3975
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers prepare airfield for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Show
    MacDill
    Air Force
    Tampa
    AirFest

