U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Dominguez, a watch stander with MSG Detachment Frankfurt and Arizona native, practices a speed reload during a live-fire range with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR) in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 FASTEUR provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 04:57
|Photo ID:
|8307210
|VIRIN:
|240226-M-OO221-1044
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFURT, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FASTEUR Trains with Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Frankfurt [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Cameron Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
