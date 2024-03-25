Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240321-N-II719-2049 [Image 10 of 12]

    240321-N-II719-2049

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Musician 3rd Class Christian Olver performs for students at Hario Village Theater on March 21, 2024. The U.S. 7th Fleet Band performed at locations around Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) during the week leading up to the 2024 U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 04:04
    Photo ID: 8307200
    VIRIN: 240321-N-II719-2049
    Resolution: 5251x3501
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240321-N-II719-2049 [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240322-N-II719-1001
    240322-N-II719-1009
    240322-N-II719-1015
    240321-N-II719-2013
    240321-N-II719-2017
    240321-N-II719-1096
    240321-N-II719-1090
    240321-N-II719-1118
    240321-N-II719-1031
    240321-N-II719-2049
    240321-N-II719-2071
    240321-N-II719-2084

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    7thFleetBand
    DarbyElementarySchool
    HarioTheater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT