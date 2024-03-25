Musician 3rd Class Mari Arreola performs at the 2024 U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Arkas Sasebo Concert Hall in Sasebo, Japan, March 24, 2024. The annual concert, organized by the Kyushu Defense Bureau to promote camaraderie between Japanese and American students, brought together Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s E.J. King Middle/High School Concert Band and Chorus, the Seiwa Joshi Gakuin Junior High and High School Chorus, the Kyushu Bunka Gakuen High School Marching Band, the Sasebo and Saikai Junior All Stars, and the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, for individual and joint performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 04:01 Photo ID: 8307187 VIRIN: 240324-N-II719-1372 Resolution: 5521x3681 Size: 7.87 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240324-N-II719-1372 [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.