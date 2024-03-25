Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240324-N-II719-1372 [Image 17 of 19]

    240324-N-II719-1372

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Musician 3rd Class Mari Arreola performs at the 2024 U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Arkas Sasebo Concert Hall in Sasebo, Japan, March 24, 2024. The annual concert, organized by the Kyushu Defense Bureau to promote camaraderie between Japanese and American students, brought together Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s E.J. King Middle/High School Concert Band and Chorus, the Seiwa Joshi Gakuin Junior High and High School Chorus, the Kyushu Bunka Gakuen High School Marching Band, the Sasebo and Saikai Junior All Stars, and the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, for individual and joint performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 04:01
    Photo ID: 8307187
    VIRIN: 240324-N-II719-1372
    Resolution: 5521x3681
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240324-N-II719-1372 [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240324-N-II719-1436
    240324-N-II719-1039
    240324-N-II719-1025
    240324-N-II719-1015
    240324-N-II719-1086
    240324-N-II719-1066
    240324-N-II719-1117
    240324-N-II719-1006
    240324-N-II719-1228
    240324-N-II719-1168
    240324-N-II719-1241
    240324-N-II719-1289
    240324-N-II719-1324
    240324-N-II719-1288
    240324-N-II719-1333
    240324-N-II719-1366
    240324-N-II719-1372
    240324-N-II719-1379
    240324-N-II719-1387

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sasebo
    CFAS
    7thfleetband
    friendshipconcert
    ejking
    jointbandconcert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT