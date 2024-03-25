240324-N-II719-1288

U.S. - Japan Joint Band and Chorus groups perform together at the 2024 U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Arkas Sasebo Concert Hall in Sasebo, Japan, March 24, 2024. The annual concert, organized by the Kyushu Defense Bureau to promote camaraderie between Japanese and American students, brought together Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s E.J. King Middle/High School Concert Band and Chorus, the Seiwa Joshi Gakuin Junior High and High School Chorus, the Kyushu Bunka Gakuen High School Marching Band, the Sasebo and Saikai Junior All Stars, and the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, for individual and joint performances. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

