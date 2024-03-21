Sailors Aboard the USS Howard Stand Watch During a Surface Action Group Exercise in the Sea of Japan

240325-N-CV021-1001 SEA OF JAPAN (March 25, 2024) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Villanueva, from Goose Creek, South Carolina, stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a surface action group exercise in the Sea of Japan, March 25. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

