NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) hosts a 30-year anniversary celebration of the ship's commissioning for Sailors and plank owners. (U.S. Navy photo by Alex Millar)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8306765
|VIRIN:
|240322-N-SB299-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur hosts 30-year Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT