Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 21, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8306506
|VIRIN:
|240321-M-RG120-1351
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Crucible [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
