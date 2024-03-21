Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 21, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:26 Photo ID: 8306505 VIRIN: 240321-M-RG120-1281 Resolution: 3855x2570 Size: 793.49 KB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Crucible [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.