    Kilo Company Crucible [Image 11 of 14]

    Kilo Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 21, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Matthew McDonnell)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 16:26
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Crucible [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

