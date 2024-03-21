Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024

    ESTONIA

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Col. Johnny Casiano, commander of the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, engages with other NATO leaders at the 1st Estonian Division's headquarters in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:16
