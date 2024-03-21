Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024

Col. Johnny Casiano, commander of the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, engages with other NATO leaders at the 1st Estonian Division's headquarters in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)
