Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, division commander of Security Force Assistance Command and Col. Johnny Casiano, commander of 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, engage with other NATO leaders during a visit to 1st Estonian Division's headquarters in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

