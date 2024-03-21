Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024

    ESTONIA

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, division commander of Security Force Assistance Command and Col. Johnny Casiano, commander of 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, engage with other NATO leaders during a visit to 1st Estonian Division's headquarters in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

    This work, Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    SFAC
    SFAB
    Austere Challenge 2024

