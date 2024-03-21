U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, left, division commander of the Security Force Assistance Command, presents Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, Estonian division Commander, a plaque as a token of appreciation on behalf of 4th SFAB's integration with the Estonian Division's staff during Austere Challenge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:17 Photo ID: 8305991 VIRIN: 240312-A-FA429-4912 Resolution: 4480x4480 Size: 7.39 MB Location: EE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.