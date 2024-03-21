Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Donn Hill visits 4SFAB in Estonia during Austere Challenge 2024

    ESTONIA

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, left, division commander of the Security Force Assistance Command, presents Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, Estonian division Commander, a plaque as a token of appreciation on behalf of 4th SFAB's integration with the Estonian Division's staff during Austere Challenge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
