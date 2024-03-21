Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Intelligence Agency Delegation Visits the IADC [Image 35 of 36]

    Defense Intelligence Agency Delegation Visits the IADC

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Leadership and faculty of the Inter-American Defense College host leaders from the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Americas and Transnational Threats Center at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., on March 22, 2024. The visit included briefings on the IADC's mission, academic program, and discussions on collaborative opportunities. The IADC is committed to building a stronger, safer hemisphere through partnership and dialogue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 11:53
    Location: US
