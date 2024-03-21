Defense Intelligence Agency Delegation Visits the IADC

Leadership and faculty of the Inter-American Defense College host leaders from the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Americas and Transnational Threats Center at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., on March 22, 2024. The visit included briefings on the IADC's mission, academic program, and discussions on collaborative opportunities. The IADC is committed to building a stronger, safer hemisphere through partnership and dialogue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha

