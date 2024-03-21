Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ILDC graduates at NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 14]

    ILDC graduates at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 21, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Angel Madrid, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course Certificate of Completion from Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Chief Master-at-Arms Michael Deane on March 21, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 07:58
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

