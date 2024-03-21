ILDC graduates at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 21, 2024) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Alexa Welcheck, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course Certificate of Completion from Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Chief Master-at-Arms Michael Deane on March 21, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

