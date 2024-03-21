NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 20, 2024) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay pose for a photo during the official opening of NSA Souda Bay’s newest pump house and water treatment system on March 20, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 07:58 Photo ID: 8305649 VIRIN: 240320-N-EM691-2032 Resolution: 7993x5329 Size: 3.49 MB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay unveils new pump house [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.