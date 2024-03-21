Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay unveils new pump house [Image 1 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay unveils new pump house

    GREECE

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 20, 2024) From left to right, Operator In Responsible Charge Tasos Skafas, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Riege, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay; Contractor Michael Tsontos; and Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, cut a ceremonial ribbon during the official opening of NSA Souda Bay’s newest pump house and water treatment system on March 20, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

