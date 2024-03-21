NSA Souda Bay unveils new pump house

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 20, 2024) From left to right, Operator In Responsible Charge Tasos Skafas, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Riege, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay; Contractor Michael Tsontos; and Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, cut a ceremonial ribbon during the official opening of NSA Souda Bay’s newest pump house and water treatment system on March 20, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

