Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRM Staff Volunteer at Southern High School [Image 1 of 2]

    JRM Staff Volunteer at Southern High School

    GUAM

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (March 25, 2024) - (From left) Legalman 2nd Class Kyle Metropoulos, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Wilber Theis, and Support Services Assistant Michael Thomas of Joint Region Marianas lend a hand with refurbishment efforts at Southern High School in Santa Rita, March 25.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 03:06
    Photo ID: 8305566
    VIRIN: 240325-N-LS152-3135
    Resolution: 2100x1401
    Size: 989.63 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM Staff Volunteer at Southern High School [Image 2 of 2], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRM Staff Volunteer at Southern High School
    JRM Staff Volunteer at Southern High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteers
    Community
    JRM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT