ASAN, Guam (March 25, 2024) - (From left) Legalman 2nd Class Kyle Metropoulos, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Wilber Theis, and Support Services Assistant Michael Thomas of Joint Region Marianas lend a hand with refurbishment efforts at Southern High School in Santa Rita, March 25.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8305566
|VIRIN:
|240325-N-LS152-3135
|Resolution:
|2100x1401
|Size:
|989.63 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRM Staff Volunteer at Southern High School [Image 2 of 2], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
