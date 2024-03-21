USS Ralph Johnson Torpedo Upload

240323-N-NF288-047 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) prepare equipment to upload torpedoes in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 23. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

