Lt. Melvin Rolon, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) medical administration officer, and a native of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo in the medical bay after earning the Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 24, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 01:31 Photo ID: 8305464 VIRIN: 240324-N-UY363-1017 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: AIBONITO, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Officers earn SWMDO qualification [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.