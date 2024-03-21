Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Officers earn SWMDO qualification [Image 4 of 4]

    Boxer Officers earn SWMDO qualification

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. Melvin Rolon, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) medical administration officer, and a native of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo in the medical bay after earning the Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 24, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    VIRIN: 240324-N-UY363-1017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Officers earn SWMDO qualification [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

