USS Boxer (LHD 4) Medical Administration Officer Melvin Rolon, a native of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, left, Dental Officer Lt. Cmdr. Amy Truong, a native of Sacramento, center, and General Medical Officer Lt. Shaun Williams, a native of Yona, Guam, pose for a photo in the medical bay after receiving their Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer Qualification pin while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 24, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 01:29
|Photo ID:
|8305462
|VIRIN:
|240324-N-UY363-1026
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|YONA, GU
|Hometown:
|AIBONITO, PR
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
This work, Boxer Officers earn SWMDO qualification [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS
