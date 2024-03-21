Boxer Officers earn SWMDO qualification

USS Boxer (LHD 4) Medical Administration Officer Melvin Rolon, a native of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, left, Dental Officer Lt. Cmdr. Amy Truong, a native of Sacramento, center, and General Medical Officer Lt. Shaun Williams, a native of Yona, Guam, pose for a photo in the medical bay after receiving their Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer Qualification pin while the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, March 24, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

