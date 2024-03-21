Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Visits Theodore Roosevelt [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Visits Theodore Roosevelt

    SINGAPORE

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (March 21, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Kaplan places a cover on his head after touring the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 21, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt is in the Republic of Singapore for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ikia Walker)

