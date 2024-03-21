U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Visits Theodore Roosevelt

REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (March 21, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Jonathan Kaplan speaks with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Nine, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 21, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt is in the Republic of Singapore for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of CSG-9 and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ikia Walker)

