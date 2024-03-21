Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4]

    USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Mar. 21, 2024) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, director for Logistics and Engineering (J4), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, presents his challenge coin to Royal New Zealand Cmdr. Karen Bleakley, and naval officers from Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8305390
    VIRIN: 240321-N-DB724-1175
    Resolution: 8139x5426
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    US Navy
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    INDOPACOM

