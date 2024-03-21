USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Mar. 21, 2024) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, director for Logistics and Engineering (J4), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, presents his challenge coin to Royal New Zealand Cmdr. Karen Bleakley, and naval officers from Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

