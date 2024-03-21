USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Mar. 21, 2024) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, director for Logistics and Engineering (J4), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, receives a tour of Singapore Naval Installation (SNI) from Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to SNI. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

