    USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 3 of 4]

    USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Mar. 21, 2024) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, director for Logistics and Engineering (J4), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, receives a tour of Singapore Naval Installation (SNI) from Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to SNI. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    This work, USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    US Navy
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    INDOPACOM

