USINDOPACOM J4 Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Mar. 21, 2024) Chief Intelligence Specialist Sherron Carter, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), right, briefs, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, director for Logistics and Engineering (J4), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, and Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, commander, COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, middle, in the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

