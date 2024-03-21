Sailors aboard the USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a live fire exercise in the Sea of Japan

240324-N-CV021-1043 SEA OF JAPAN (March 24, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a live fire exercise in the Sea of Japan, March 24. Howard is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

