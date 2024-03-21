Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill presented awards to outstanding garrison employees on March 15, held the ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club's Pierce Room, recognizing their exceptional contributions during fiscal 2023's fourth quarter.



Awards were given to civilian workforce personnel recognized for their 5, 10, 15, 20 and 40 years of government service. Certificates of Appreciation, Certificates of Achievement, the civilian service achievement medal, and civil service commendation medals were also presented.



The garrison command praised the honorees' dedication and commitment, which brought credit to the garrison, Installation Management Command, Army Materiel Command, and the U.S. Army.



(U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 17:28 Photo ID: 8305223 VIRIN: 240315-A-LO645-9307 Resolution: 4207x3376 Size: 2.38 MB Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hamilton Honors Employees for Outstanding Service for Fourth Quarter of FY23 [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.