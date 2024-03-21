Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Honors Employees for Outstanding Service for Fourth Quarter of FY23 [Image 5 of 8]

    Fort Hamilton Honors Employees for Outstanding Service for Fourth Quarter of FY23

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill presented awards to outstanding garrison employees on March 15, held the ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club's Pierce Room, recognizing their exceptional contributions during fiscal 2023's fourth quarter.

    Awards were given to civilian workforce personnel recognized for their 5, 10, 15, 20 and 40 years of government service. Certificates of Appreciation, Certificates of Achievement, the civilian service achievement medal, and civil service commendation medals were also presented.

    The garrison command praised the honorees' dedication and commitment, which brought credit to the garrison, Installation Management Command, Army Materiel Command, and the U.S. Army.

    (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

