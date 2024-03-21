Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sarah Gonzales Promotion [Image 2 of 5]

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sarah Gonzales Promotion

    GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    On March 20, 2024 the Task Hellion SASMO OIC, Warrant Officer 1 Sarah Gonzales was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 07:25
    VIRIN: 240320-A-UT471-1002
    Location: DE
    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sarah Gonzales Promotion [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Partnership
    Year of Victory

