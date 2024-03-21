Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Check Comms Aboard USS Somerset [Image 2 of 5]

    Marines Check Comms Aboard USS Somerset

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), INDIAN OCEAN

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joel Sierra, a network administrator assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, utilizes a black core router to find an IP address for a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle’s satellite terminal aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Indian Ocean March 16, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 06:20
    Photo ID: 8305099
    VIRIN: 240316-M-HP224-2156
    Resolution: 7914x5279
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Radio
    15th MEU
    Data
    JLTV
    Maintenance
    USS Somerset

